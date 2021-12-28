Year in review: north country COVID battle in 2021

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s year two of the fight against COVID-19 and a lot has changed. New regulations, new variants, and new ways to protect more people against the virus. We take a look back at the last year of living with COVID-19.

Coming into 2021, the most vulnerable and frontline workers were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the months went on, more people became eligible and public health leaders pushed to get as many people immunized as possible. Vaccine clinics popped up all across the tri-county region.

So far, the youngest eligible to get the shot are kids ages 5 to 11.

While some parents refused to vaccinate their kids, others jumped on the opportunity.

“It’s the best thing to do, in my opinion,” said Ashley Hargraves.

In July, former Governor Andrew Cuomo implemented a vaccine mandate for all patient-facing healthcare workers, sparking lawsuits and protests.

“It’s not about COVID, it’s not about the vaccine, it’s about basic human rights,” said Rhea Pelletier, Samaritan patient care coordinator.

As a result, area hospitals lost a lot of workers. A big blow at a time when workers were and still are hard to find.

Lewis County Health System was forced to stop delivering babies, leaving expectant mothers driving miles to get the care they need. As of December, the maternity unit is still closed.

“If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” said Jerry Cayer, Lewis County Health System CEO.

Samaritan Keep Home saw the effects of the shortage, too. During a COVID crisis back in October, more than 100 residents were infected and 12 died. At the time, it asked the state for help and never got it.

Schools weren’t spared from the labor shortage, either. It was mainly because people didn’t want to return to work after COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020.

The ripple effects were seen in other areas with shortages of lumber, cars, and even coins.

Going into the third COVID school year, kids were learning in-person, 5-days a week. But, staff shortages led three districts to go remote because of a lack of bus drivers.

Despite the challenges, things started to feel more normal. After nearly 400 days of mask-wearing, people who were fully vaccinated were able to unmask.

“Feels great. I mean, it’s really relieving to not have to hop out my vehicle and be, like, oh, my mask,” said Douglas Williams.

That normalcy wouldn’t last long, though. Breakthrough cases led to more hospitalizations and deaths. And the vaccine, once hoped to be a silver bullet, proved to have an effectiveness that wanes over time.

On top of that, new variants were discovered. That led to a need for booster shots.

Come December, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson counties declared states of emergency because of the new omicron variant.

Then, a statewide mask mandate came along. Businesses were told unless they ask patrons for proof of vaccination, everyone has to wear a mask.

“I can’t stand at the door and be the vaccine police. That’s not possible for us and, as a small business, I don’t know what the answer is. I do know it’s not shutting us down again,” said Lynette Thayer, owner, The Mason Jar.

As 2021 comes to a close, we face the omicron variant. While not as severe, it does spread more quickly and more easily. We’re already seeing changes happen because of it. Events are getting postponed and some are canceled - a sign that this fight may be far from over as we head into 2022.

