Children’s books featured in school mural

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A storybook forest at Massena’s Trinity Catholic School has blossomed in its pre-K wing.

It’s the work of artist Michelle Chartrand.

Fifty-six children’s books are part of it.

There’s “Cat in the Hat,” “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” and “Super Pigs.”

Students, pre-K and up, get a thrill spotting their own favorite storybook character.

One boy’s reaction to “Nibbles: The Book Monster” was typical.

“He was so excited his face just lit up. And he’s, like, oh, Nibbles is on the wall! It’s like they’re really excited,” said Chartand.

“And the pre-K teachers have been sharing the books as they’ve seen the characters come alive on the wall,” said Joyce Giroux, Trinity Catholic School principal.

The mural took a year-and-a-half to complete.

