A fairly nice day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for any significant snow in the near future, you might be out of luck.

We’ll have mild temperatures through Saturday and not much snow to speak of into next week.

It will be mostly cloudy today. Highs will be in the mid-30s for most, a little cooler in St. Lawrence County.

It stays fairly mild overnight. Lows will be around 30.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain or snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and 42.

We’ll have rain and highs in the mid-40s on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures dip Sunday. There’s a 70 percent chance of snow, although we’re not expecting much. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. We could see a little lake effect early in the week. Highs will be in the upper teens Monday and in the upper 20s on Tuesday.

