Advertisement

A fairly nice day

By Kris Hudson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for any significant snow in the near future, you might be out of luck.

We’ll have mild temperatures through Saturday and not much snow to speak of into next week.

It will be mostly cloudy today. Highs will be in the mid-30s for most, a little cooler in St. Lawrence County.

It stays fairly mild overnight. Lows will be around 30.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain or snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and 42.

We’ll have rain and highs in the mid-40s on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures dip Sunday. There’s a 70 percent chance of snow, although we’re not expecting much. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. We could see a little lake effect early in the week. Highs will be in the upper teens Monday and in the upper 20s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Fatal crash
State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash
Join the party on January 17
Join the 100th Birthday Party for Betty White
A retaining wall that supports Brownville's sewage treatment plant partially collapsed into the...
Crews check damage after Brownville retaining wall collapses
COVID-19 Pills
State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy, Kinney Drugs to fill COVID pill prescriptions

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
Wake Up Weather
Mild for most of the week
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather