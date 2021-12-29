Advertisement

Get fit with YMCA’s ‘Be Your Change’ challenge

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ready to get on track for the new year? The Watertown Family YMCA is offering a fitness challenge to start things off right.

Michelle Graham is senior director of health and wellness at the Y. She talked about the “Be Your Change Fitness Challenge” on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The challenge starts January 17 and is for people 18 and up.

It costs $50 for members and $125 for non-members.

It includes weekly workouts and twice-a-week meetings with a personal trainer, nutrition lectures, and access to the YMCA’s virtual platform for those who don’t want to attend in person.

Find out more at watertownymca.org. You can also call 315-782-3100 or email mgraham@nnyymca.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Fatal crash
State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash
A retaining wall that supports Brownville's sewage treatment plant partially collapsed into the...
Crews check damage after Brownville retaining wall collapses
Join the party on January 17
Join the 100th Birthday Party for Betty White
COVID-19 Pills
State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy, Kinney Drugs to fill COVID pill prescriptions

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Hochul to visit north country today
The Sackets Harbor Patriots are undefeated on the season so far.
Highlights & scores: a look at the Patriots & girls’ hoops from Heuvelton
Wake Up Weather
A fairly nice day
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather