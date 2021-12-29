Get fit with YMCA’s ‘Be Your Change’ challenge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ready to get on track for the new year? The Watertown Family YMCA is offering a fitness challenge to start things off right.

Michelle Graham is senior director of health and wellness at the Y. She talked about the “Be Your Change Fitness Challenge” on 7 News This Morning.

The challenge starts January 17 and is for people 18 and up.

The challenge starts January 17 and is for people 18 and up.

It costs $50 for members and $125 for non-members.

It includes weekly workouts and twice-a-week meetings with a personal trainer, nutrition lectures, and access to the YMCA’s virtual platform for those who don’t want to attend in person.

Find out more at watertownymca.org. You can also call 315-782-3100 or email mgraham@nnyymca.org.

