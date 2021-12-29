Great New York State Fair to ban open outdoor smoking for 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Great New York State Fair will ban open outdoor smoking in 2022.

The ban will be placed on most of the fairgrounds for next year’s fair.

However, there will be designated outdoor smoking areas. Fair organizers said this will increase the comfort of people who attend the fair.

“Smoking always ranks high on the list of issues fairgoers want us to tackle and the issue was particularly acute this year,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. “We’re pleased to take this action to make the Fair as comfortable and family-friendly as possible for everyone.”

American Cancer Society Central NY Board of Advisors Member Dr. Leslie Kohman said the ban was a step forward in protecting the health of people who attend the summertime event.

“On behalf of the hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New York State Fairgrounds each year, we applaud this move to limit smoking to a few designated areas,” Dr. Kohman said.

The smoking ban only covers the fair. Smoking policies for non-Fair events will remain to be the responsibility of the event promoters in accordance with New York State laws, organizers said.

The Fair will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

If you have ideas for the Fair, email statefairideas@agriculture.ny.gov.

