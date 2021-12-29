Advertisement

Highlights & scores: a look at the Patriots & girls’ hoops from Heuvelton

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - It’s tournament time around the north country. The Sackets Harbor boys’ basketball team is hosting its annual tournament this week.

The Patriots entered their tournament Tuesday night undefeated with a 6-0 record.

Sackets Harbor is a little short on experience, but long on talent.

Coach Jeff Robbins is not surprised by the fast start.

It’s certainly a hard working group. Coach Robbins makes sure of that by running a lively practice with intense drills.

It will be interesting yo see how the Patriots perform the rest of the season.

In girls’ basketball, it was Lisbon vs. Colton-Pierrepont in the consolation game at the Cindy Brady Tournament at Heuvelton.

The game is tied in the third quarter. The Colts’ Malia Hogle to Isabelle Vaccaro on the drop pass for the basket. Colts are up 2.

Landree Chamberlain on the breakaway gets the bucket.

Rachel LaRock feeds Gabrielle Taylor who splashes the 3.

Try it again. Taylor is good for another 3-pointer. Lisbon is up by 2.

Chamberlain to Hogle who gets the good bounce on the rim. Colton-Pierrepont hangs on to beat Lisbon 46-38.

Heuvelton's Rylin McAllister goes in for 2 against Hermon-DeKalb in the Bulldogs' Cindy Brady...
Heuvelton's Rylin McAllister goes in for 2 against Hermon-DeKalb in the Bulldogs' Cindy Brady Tournament(WWNY)

In the championship, host Heuvelton tipped off against Hermon-DeKalb. Rylin McAllister goes right to the rack, making it 2-0 Bulldogs.

On the inbound, Ellie McQuade finds Olivia Simser for the layup, tying the game at 2-2.

Isabella Doyle dances to the hoop for 2.

McAllister goes baseline for the bucket.

Doyle to McAllister back door. Bulldogs are up 10-2.

Dakota Mouthrup spots up for the 3-pointer.

Katie Cunningham in transition to McAllister for 2 more. Final score: Heuvelton 52, Hermon-DeKalb 31

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Gouverneur 69, Harrisville 65

Sackets Harbor 69, Hermon-DeKalb 52

Canton 58, Madrid-Waddington 43

OFA 72, Edwards-Knox 44

Salmon River 45, Parishville-Hopkinton 28

St. Regis Falls 54, Brushton-Moira 44

Girls’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 52, Hermon-DeKalb 31

Colton-Pierrepont 46, Lisbon 38

Indian River 68, Phoenix 41

Hammond 84, Morristown 29

Chateaugay 56, St. Regis Falls 19

Brushton-Moira 40, Tupper Lake 21

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 7, Islanders 4

St. Lawrence Central 4, Plattsburgh 2

Albany Academy 5, Tupper Lake 1

