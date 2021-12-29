Advertisement

Hochul to visit north country today

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gov. Kathy Hochul is making a sweep through the north country Wednesday.

She’s on a tour to thank health care workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

The governor will visit Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown in the morning.

Also on her schedule is a stop at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and a COVID-19 briefing at 1:45 p.m. at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh.

