Advertisement

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackman announced his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on Instagram. In the video, he mentioned mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose.

He said it was like having a cold, which doctors say is nearly always the case for vaccinated people who are symptomatic.

“I’m fine, and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP,” said Jackman in the video.

The two-time Tony Award winner is currently starring in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” which is in previews and expected to officially open in February.

Jackman says he will be back on stage as soon as he is cleared to be.

Following Jackman’s diagnosis, the production canceled performances through Jan. 1, WNYW reports. His co-star, Broadway veteran Sutton Foster, revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.

Some Broadway shows have closed for several days, and some have folded completely because of virus cases this winter, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Fatal crash
State police investigate fatal Christmas Day crash
Join the party on January 17
Join the 100th Birthday Party for Betty White
A retaining wall that supports Brownville's sewage treatment plant partially collapsed into the...
Crews check damage after Brownville retaining wall collapses
COVID-19 Pills
State chooses Bolton’s Pharmacy, Kinney Drugs to fill COVID pill prescriptions

Latest News

Broadway's "The Music Man," in which Jackman is currently starring, canceled performances until...
Hollywood Minute: Hugh Jackman has COVID
The type of flu circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease,...
Flu season returning to pre-pandemic levels, doctor says
Police believe this was a targeted but isolated incident, due to a previous disturbance...
Gunman who killed 3 Texas teens still at large
Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to...
Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’