Morning Checkup: Nurse Aide Training Program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is again offering nurse aide training.

Human resource assistant Kili Springer talked about the program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The training lasts six weeks and people who complete the program are provided the opportunity to apply for a part- or full-time job at Samaritan.

All you need is a high school diploma.

You can sign up and find out more at www.samaritanhealth.com. You can also call 315-785-4254.

