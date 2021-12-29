Morning Checkup: Nurse Aide Training Program
Published: Dec. 29, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is again offering nurse aide training.
Human resource assistant Kili Springer talked about the program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch her interview in the video above.
The training lasts six weeks and people who complete the program are provided the opportunity to apply for a part- or full-time job at Samaritan.
All you need is a high school diploma.
You can sign up and find out more at www.samaritanhealth.com. You can also call 315-785-4254.
