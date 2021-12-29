New business park planned for town of LeRay

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - North country developer Mike Lundy plans to create a new business park in the Jefferson County town of LeRay.

The Freedom Commons Business Park would be located between the Freedom Plaza and the Calcium Walmart on Route 11.

Plans call for ten building lots to be available for business, retail and commercial interests.

The project must first go through the site plan approval process. Lundy said his goal is to have the sites shovel-ready in the spring.

When marketing of the park begins in 2022, Lundy has at least one target in mind.

“One of the things that we know is missing in LeRay is a sit-down restaurant. There’s lots of fast food, but there’s no true sit-down restaurant. So, that’s going to be one of the targets that we heavily market. But, there’s also small distribution centers or those types of things that having close proximity to Fort Drum and close proximity to Route 81 would give them a really nice site to build a facility like that,” he said.

Lundy said the park will feature an arterial highway running through it that will parallel Route 11. He says the park’s location, traffic light access, and shovel-ready status will all make it attractive to businesses looking to buy or lease a lot.

“Business parks like this are really the best option for new business space or expansion in today’s market,” said Lundy. “The days of an individual business purchasing a piece of property to develop or build upon are not very practical. Between zoning, planning, permits, infrastructure and more, it is a very expensive, complicated and long process. The available shovel ready sites offered in a business park have already gone through the Entitlement process and expenses making it very easy for an end user to own or be a tenant.”

The business park would cover approximately 30 acres.

