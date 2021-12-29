Region reports 1 new COVID death as state sees one-day case record

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The governor is reporting a new one-day record for COVID cases in the state.

She put Tuesday’s number at 67,000, which would smash the record reported Christmas Eve of nearly 50,000.

“That’s quite high,” said Hochul. “But we also look at - that’s a factor of how many people are tested. And so yesterday (Tuesday) we did 362,000 tests. Think about it: 362,000 tests in one day. That’s incredible. That’s incredible. That shows that we’ve now been able to deploy the resources to make sure people can get tested. And that is a very positive outcome.”

Hochul said 97 New Yorkers died of COVID on Tuesday. She also reported that, as of Tuesday, the state was averaging 222 COVID cases per 100,000 residents, but mentioned the north country as seeing only 47 cases per 100,000.

Now to COVID numbers from the tri-county region:

Jefferson County had one death to report Wednesday. The death toll stands at 144. There were 97 new cases; 19 are hospitalized, which is no change from Tuesday’s report.

St. Lawrence County had 142 new cases. Eleven people are hospitalized, five fewer than the day before.

In Lewis County, there were 31 new cases to report. There are 12 hospitalizations, an increase of 1 since the last report.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.