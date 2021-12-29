Advertisement

Snowtown USA canceled due to COVID

Snowtown USA file photo
Snowtown USA file photo
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Snowtown USA celebration for 2022 is canceled due to COVID-19.

“The committee made the decision out of an abundance of caution, particularly in response to the increasing rates of viral transmission. While cancellation of our 2022 event is disappointing, we feel it is necessary to do our part to keep our community safe,” organizers said in a news release.

Snowtown USA has historically been an annual event in which hundreds of community members participate in a wide range of winter events and activities that center around the celebration of snow.

The celebration was also canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic.

