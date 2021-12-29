Soldier safety program returning at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum program aimed at keeping soldiers safe after hours is returning.

In Fort Drum Provost Marshal Office’s Courtesy Patrol program, teams of soldiers pop in on bars and other establishments where soldiers often go.

Officials say the program promotes a positive community presence and helps soldiers make good decisions while off duty and off post.

Major Lindsey Trombley said, “It’s not about trying to catch soldiers doing something wrong or encroaching in their personal space. We just want to make sure that they are safe, they have a plan and that they’re not set up for failure.”

The program resumes after deployments and the pandemic put in on pause.

