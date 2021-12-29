Watertown pharmacist excited to offer COVID pills soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Soon, two Jefferson County pharmacies will be getting supplies of an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

Bolton’s Pharmacy in Watertown and Kinney Drugs in Alexandria Bay will both get state shipments of pills developed by Pfizer and Merck.

Both have recently been approved by the FDA.

The pills are meant for COVID-positive patients who are at a high risk of going to the hospital.

They’ll need a prescription from their provider to get the pill.

The hope is that the pill will lessen the effects of the virus.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this therapy to our patients. We’ve been trying this entire time to get medications and supplies that are needed in this area. So, if they’re able to get it, we want to be able to help people out with it,” said Dr. Shawn Signor, Bolton’s supervising pharmacist.

Signor says he’s not sure how much Bolton’s will receive, or which pill is coming, but he says the supply shipment could come as early as this week.

