Watertown Salvation Army raises $62K through Red Kettle campaign

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has wrapped up on a successful note.

The campaign runs for two months during the holiday season. Every year, volunteers ring bells, brave the elements and try to get people to put money into the red kettles.

This year, the campaign made $62,000, which is $7,000 more than it raised the year before.

The money will benefit the Watertown area in a number of different ways.

“That goes right toward everything that we do here. So, that money stays right here in Watertown. It goes to everything from buying food for our soup kitchen to even keeping the lights on and paying our staff. So, it’s a very important part of our ministry and what we’re able to give to the community,” said Watertown Salvation Army Captain Dominic Nicoll.

This year’s campaign had around 30 volunteers from around Jefferson County.

