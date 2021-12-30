Advertisement

2 new COVID deaths reported in region

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another 2 people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county area.

One was in St. Lawrence County where the death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 159. The county also reported 184 new cases on Thursday. Thirteen people are hospitalized.

Jefferson County also lost one person to COVID. The pandemic’s death toll is now 145 for the county. Officials reported 248 new infections. There are 21 people in the hospital with COVID.

Lewis County added 40 more cases. Two fewer people are in the hospital. No new deaths were reported.

