Amanda M. Deyo, 42, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Amanda M. Deyo, 42, of Watertown passed away December 24, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Amanda was born June 22, 1979, in Watertown , daughter of Michael and Candice (Laidlaw) Wearne. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Folsom Lake College in Folsom, CA. Amanda was an administrative assistant for North Country Neurology

Surviving is, her father, Michael, companion, Shane Millard, two sons, Javen Deyo, Rapid City, SD, Camden. Millard, Watertown, a half-brother, Chris Hull, Watertown, a sister, Jessica Torez, Watertown, a half-sister Tia Hull, Maryland and a cousin, Pam, Watertown.

Amanda had style and grace, was smart and funny. She was an amazing mother, daughter, friend and woman. She had a beautiful soul, inside and out. They broke the mold when she was made. Amanda loved the finer things in life, worked hard for them and deserved them all. Especially, she loved her high heels.

Services will be held at the convenance of the family.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

