Advertisement

Amanda M. Deyo, 42, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Amanda M. Deyo, 42, of Watertown
Amanda M. Deyo, 42, of Watertown(WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Amanda M. Deyo, 42, of Watertown passed away December 24, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Amanda was born June 22, 1979, in Watertown , daughter of Michael and Candice (Laidlaw) Wearne. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Folsom Lake College in Folsom, CA. Amanda was an administrative assistant for North Country Neurology

Surviving is, her father, Michael, companion, Shane Millard, two sons, Javen Deyo, Rapid City, SD, Camden. Millard, Watertown, a half-brother, Chris Hull, Watertown, a sister, Jessica Torez, Watertown, a half-sister Tia Hull, Maryland and a cousin, Pam, Watertown.

Amanda had style and grace, was smart and funny. She was an amazing mother, daughter, friend and woman. She had a beautiful soul, inside and out. They broke the mold when she was made. Amanda loved the finer things in life, worked hard for them and deserved them all. Especially, she loved her high heels.

Services will be held at the convenance of the family.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard A. Smith Sr., 94, of Deferiet
Richard A. Smith Sr., 94, of Deferiet
Judith M. Weaver, 68, of Norwood
Judith M. Weaver, 68, of Norwood
Rose M. MacCue, 80, formerly of Deferiet
Rose M. MacCue, 80, formerly of Deferiet
Vonda Lee Preston, 69, of Watertown
Vonda Lee Preston, 69, of Watertown

Obituaries

Barbara J. Stone, age 83, of Norwood
Barbara J. Stone, age 83, of Norwood
Robin Corpening, 58, Watertown
Robin Corpening, 58, Watertown
Candles
Roland L. LaFave Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg
Mary E. “Betty” Manton, 102, of Carthage
Mary E. “Betty” Manton, 102, of Carthage
Candles
Judith M. Weaver, 68, a resident of Norwood
Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown
Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown