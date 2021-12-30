Advertisement

Analyst: gas prices could hit $4 a gallon this spring

Gas prices
Gas prices
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re hoping for lower gas prices in the new year, you might have to wait a while.

GasBuddy is predicting the national average gas price to be around $3.41 a gallon, much higher than this year’s average of $3.02. A GasBuddy analyst says the national average could even reach $4 a gallon in the spring, which might be bad news for the north country.

“New York tends to be about 15 cents a gallon above the national average so, my concern - price in Watertown today, somewhere in the mid $3 a gallon range - my concern is that it would be possible that sometime this spring, probably at some point in April, May, or maybe even June that prices could hit that $4 a gallon mark on average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy.

De Haan says the soaring prices are due to oil producers lagging behind the high demand for oil.

He also says gas prices could fall in the second half of the year and the national average could be around $3 a gallon again by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Gov. Kathy Hochul made a stop at Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday. She was on a...
Governor Hochul visits north country, thanks health care workers
Site of planned Freedom Commons Business Park
New business park planned for town of LeRay
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man allegedly wrecks car, reports it missing
COVID-19 Pills
Watertown pharmacist excited to offer COVID pills soon

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Massena Rescue Squad
Massena Rescue Squad to be under village’s umbrella Saturday
KN95 face masks
Jefferson County announces distribution plan for KN95 masks
Ambulance
Tractor trailer, cars collide; 2 injuries reported