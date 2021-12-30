Analyst: gas prices could hit $4 a gallon this spring

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re hoping for lower gas prices in the new year, you might have to wait a while.

GasBuddy is predicting the national average gas price to be around $3.41 a gallon, much higher than this year’s average of $3.02. A GasBuddy analyst says the national average could even reach $4 a gallon in the spring, which might be bad news for the north country.

“New York tends to be about 15 cents a gallon above the national average so, my concern - price in Watertown today, somewhere in the mid $3 a gallon range - my concern is that it would be possible that sometime this spring, probably at some point in April, May, or maybe even June that prices could hit that $4 a gallon mark on average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy.

De Haan says the soaring prices are due to oil producers lagging behind the high demand for oil.

He also says gas prices could fall in the second half of the year and the national average could be around $3 a gallon again by the end of 2022.

