NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Barbara J. Stone, age 83, of Norwood, NY passed away peacefully on December 28th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital.

Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Thursday, December 30th from 4-7 pm.

Funeral Services will be held the next day at 11 am at the United Methodist Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Cori Loudon celebrant. Burial will follow the service at Bayside Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department or to the Potsdam Rescue Squad.

Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Stone family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Barbara is survived by her husband Henry Stone; daughters Susan (Ronald) Centola and Laura (Michael) Reff; sons Steven (Robin) Stone, William (Paula) Stone, Michael (Belinda) Stone, Timothy Stone and companion Emily Dunn, Richard Stone and companion Sheila Jordan and Henry (Michele) Stone; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her brother Gary LaShomb and sister Shirley Raymo. Barbara J. Stone was born on September 26, 1938 in Nicholville, NY to the late Albert and Dorothy Pike LaShomb.

She was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School. On July 28, 1956 she was married to Henry Stone at the United Methodist Church in Potsdam. Barbara was a homemaker for several years raising her 8 children.

After the kids grew up she went to work with her husband for Green Island Construction out of Albany.

She was a flag person and ended up the office manager. She retired after 14 years. Spending time with her family was very important to Barbara. She enjoyed cooking, golfing, playing bingo and spending winters in Cocoa Beach, Florida with her husband.

