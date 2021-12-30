Advertisement

Capitola M. Calhoun, 67, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Capitola M. Calhoun will be Friday, December 31st, 1:00pm, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held in the spring at North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

Capitola passed away at home Monday, December 27th. She was 67 years old.

Born in Watertown December 29th, 1953, Capitola was the daughter of Morris and Bonnie Greenfield. Following a local education, she ran a retail business out of her home.

On February 14, 1979, she married Norman Calhoun. Mr. Calhoun passed away in 2014.

Capitola enjoyed Bingo, shopping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Angel and James Ryan of Watertown, Michelle and Phillip II Stevenson of Black River, Maryann and Anthony II Liedtke of Watertown. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a sister.

Besides her husband, Norman, Capitola is predeceased by a daughter, Tammy Calhoun, and a brother.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

