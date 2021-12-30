Advertisement

Emma Forbes, 61, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Emma Forbes, 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.

A celebration of life will be announced and held in the spring of next year. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Emma was born in Gouverneur on October 18, 1960, the daughter of Vernon and Marie (Denesha) Forbes.

She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1979 and lived most of her life in the area as well as Florida.

Emma had worked at the local Navy recruiting office, enjoyed collecting anything Native American and unicorns or spending time with her dogs.

She is survived by her companion James Sanders, her siblings Art Forbes, Peggy Cole, Sonya Forbes, Robin O’Neil, Sherry Reinhart, and Kitty McAdam, nieces and nephews. Emma is predeceased by her parents Vernon and Marie, her stepfather Harvey Forbes, a brother Joe Forbes, and sisters Crystal, Tina Marie, and Laurie Ann Forbes.

Memorial donations in memory of Emma are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

