Fitness with Jamie: kickboxing moves

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we focus on our fitness goals for 2022, fitness expert Jamie Kalk has some advice: find a buddy.

She says it helps to have someone so you can hold each other accountable and encourage each other when the going gets tough.

To help us get started, she shows us a few kickboxing moves that help strengthen the core and upper body.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Tomorrow's Health