Franklin O. “Frank” Parsons, 89, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Franklin O. “Frank” Parsons, 89, husband of Doris Parsons and owner of Parsons Service Center, passed away Friday, December 24th, 2021 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice.

The funeral will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, January 5th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Entombment with military honors will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum. Calling hours are Tuesday, January 4th, 2021 from 3 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.

He was born in Dexter, October 12, 1932, to Clifford and Rose Parsons. He graduated from Watertown High School. Frank served with the US Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954, spending his entire enlistment in Korea. He married Doris Weber January 12, 1957 at Holy Family Church. Together they had three daughters.

Frank was a mechanic and started his own business, Parsons Service Center in July of 1963 on the corner of Bradley and West Main Streets. Over the years of long days and fun nights, many lifelong friends were made there, creating a large extended family. If you ever found yourself in a time of need, Frank was always there to lend a helping hand. Frank finally decided to wash the grease off his hands and retire two years ago. He was also a long-standing member of the American Legion.

Loved by so many, his gentle heart and loving smile will be greatly missed. Frank is survived by his wife Doris; a daughter Lori Parsons, Williamsburg, VA; his grandchildren Cody Watson, Williamsburg, VA, Anthony Reid, Morgan Reid, Nichole McDonald, all of Watertown, Jamie French, LaFargeville, NY; Matthew French, Philadelphia, NY; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two daughters Kathryn French and Francine Parsons Moncalieri and his brothers and sisters.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.