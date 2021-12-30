Grease is the Word

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Grease: 1978 Movie (PG)

January 7

Doors open at 5:30pm, dance lessons start at 6pm, and the movie starts at 7pm

Tickets are $5 each, children under 3 are free.

To purchase tickets, click here, call the box office (315-686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm, 1 hr before shows/movies).

What makes the movie Grease one of our all-time favorites? The Dances of course! Throw on your shoes, your poodle skirt, slick back your hair and join the Opera House with The Butler Did It Players for an interactive event with dance lessons before watching the movie. The first 12 people through the door will receive a disco ball keychain and anyone who participates in the dance lessons will receive a ticket for the door prize- Grease: The Director’s Notebook Hardcover . Come in costume and receive an additional ticket for the Director’s Notebook.

Dances being taught include: The Swing as a demo dance as well as The Cha Cha, The hand Jive, and the Sassy Lasso.

A goody two-shoes from Australia falls in love with a greaser over a summer. When her family moves to the boy’s hometown, and she enrolls at the same high school, they have a difficult time maintaining their relationship.

Directors: Randal Kleiser

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Runtime: 110 minutes

Cast: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Didi Conn

