Highlights & scores: basketball & volleyball tournament action

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Tournament action continued for both basketball and volleyball Wednesday.

Gouverneur faced Sackets Harbor in the Sackets championship game.

Mark Tomford with the rebound and the basket for the Wildcats.

Jared Donaldson down low for the layup.

Caden Storie nails the trifecta for Gouverneur.

It’s Storie again, again from the same spot.

With the score 12-0 Wildcats, Tyler Green puts the Patriots on the board.

Sackets Harbor comes back to win this game 53-45.

Harrisville met Hermon-DeKalb in the consolation game

Tanner Sullivan for 2.

It’s Sullivan again, this time for 3, plus he is fouled on the play.

Matt Smith with the basket. Final score: Harrisville 63, Hermon-Dekalb 40.

Gouverneur met Copenhagen in girls’ basketball at Jefferson Community College.

Charli Carroll off the inbounds play with the bucket for the Golden Knights.

Gouverneur’s Realan Burns nails a couple of foul shots for her team’s first points of the game.

Charli Carroll spots up for the short jumper for Copenhagen.

Reagan Dalrymple running the court on the follow for the Golden Knights.

Samantha Stokley with the move in the paint for 2.

Caitlin Storie drains the 3-ball for the Wildcats.

Let’s do it again: Storie for 3 more.

Samantha Stokley for 2 more.

Copenhagen beats Gouverneur 58-49.

The annual Watertown volleyball Pink-Out Tournament was held Wednesday at Case Middle School.

It’s an event that not only features some outstanding volleyball talent, but also raises money for a great cause.

On the court, there will be winners crowned in a couple of divisions.

The big winner, though, is the American Cancer Society and the money raised from the event.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 53, Gouverneur 45

Harrisville 63, Hermon-DeKalb 40

Beekmantown 60, OFA 46

Heuvelton 71, Lisbon 48

Salmon River 53, St. Regis Falls 43

Parishville-Hopkinton 32, Brushton-Moira 21

Carthage 75, Beaver River 46

Utica Notre Dame 55, Indian River 44

Chateaugay 49, Northeastern Clinton 34

Girls’ high school basketball

Carthage 40, Beaver River 31

Copenhagen 58, Gouverneur 49

St. Lawrence Central 56, Harrisville 21

Men’s college basketball

Maritime College 69, SUNY Canton 65

Men’s college hockey

UMass Lowell 3, St. Lawrence 2

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 7, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Beekmantown 11, Potsdam 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 3, Malone 3

