Joshua A. Petell, 35, of Ogdensburg

Submitted by funeral home
Dec. 30, 2021
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joshua A. Petell, age 35, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Joshua is survived by his mother, Rhonda L. Petell of Ogdensburg, NY; his father Timothy Page of Ogdensburg, NY; his son Colby Allen Petell of New York, NY; aunts and uncles, Randy Anderson Petell and his wife, Amy, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Rose Davison and her husband, John of Ogdensburg, NY; and several cousins. Josh is predeceased by his grandparents Minerva Chalton, David Chalton, and Fred Petell Sr.

Joshua was born on December 23, 1986, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Timothy Page and Rhonda L. Petell. Joshua grew up in Ogdensburg, attending Ogdensburg Free Academy, surrounded by friends and family. He spent his time fishing and spending time with his grandmother, mother, and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

