Judith M. Weaver, 68, of Norwood (WWNY)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Judith M. Weaver, 68, a resident of 21 Ridge Street, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Pastor Rick Sinclair will offer prayers at 3 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood. Mrs. Weaver passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Judy is survived by her four children, Carl and Jill Weaver III, Chase Mills; Eric and Courtney Weaver, Norwood; Heidi Weaver, Plattsburg; Michael Weaver and his companion Rebecca Norbury, Norwood; her beloved nine grandchildren, Carlea, Cassidy, Logan, Madison, Zachary, Rydan, Kaliegh, Emalee and Corbin; a brother, Robert and Lisa Waite, Norfolk and two sisters, Sandra and Donald Colbert, Norwood and Susan and Rob Kaine, Virginia as well as several nieces and nephews. Judy was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Carl and two brothers, Rollin and Kenneth Waite.

Born in Potsdam, NY on September 19, 1953 to the late Robert W. and Dora Haggett Waite, Judy graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and married Carl B. Weaver Jr. on October 2, 1971. They were happily married for 24 years until Carl’s sudden passing on July 25, 1996. Judy worked many years in the medical field and most recently retired from United Helpers Cerebral Palsy of the North Country. Judy was a proud mother who was their #1 supporter through all aspects of her children’s lives. She was an avid quilter whose work is displayed by many. Anyone who knew Judy, knew her love of gardening and birds. She had a huge heart for animals and loved her cats and beloved dog, Gizmo. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s memory can be made to any local humane society and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Judith M. Weaver.

