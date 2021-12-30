Advertisement

Judith M. Weaver, 68, a resident of Norwood

Dec. 30, 2021
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Judith M. Weaver, 68, a resident of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Weaver passed away early Wednesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. 

A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Judith M. Weaver.

