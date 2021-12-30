June (Durant) Walrath, 82, of Gouverneur (WWNY)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - June (Durant) Walrath, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 2nd from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with a memorial service at 12:30 pm at Stepping Stone Ministries in Fowler with Orville Eacker officiating. A private burial will be held in Hermon Cemetery with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

June was born in Gouverneur on June 14, 1939, the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Briggs) Durant.

She attended Gouverneur schools, eventually receiving her GED and graduated from Paul Dean Beauty School in Watertown.

June married Keith K. Walrath on August 7, 1954, and the couple recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

She worked as a hairdresser, a homemaker, and had been a child care provider.

June was a member of Stepping Stone Ministries and enjoyed making crafts, knitting, crocheting, square-dancing, and camping.

She is survived by her husband Keith, her daughters Paula J. Walrath of Gouverneur, Pamela J. and Christopher Kelley of Weedsport, her 3 grandchildren Kenneth McCarthy, Keriann McCarthy, and Katie Kelley, her great grandchildren Brooke, Bailey, and Logan, several nieces and nephews. June is predeceased by her parents, an infant son Gary Keith Walrath, 3 sisters Marie Durant who passed in infancy, Marion Woods, and Reta Reed.

Memorial donations are encouraged to Stepping Stone Ministries.

