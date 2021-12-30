Kent A. Truax, 58, of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Kent A. Truax, 58, of Ogdensburg will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Park Methodist Church in Pulaski, NY. Kent passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday (December 27, 2021).

He is survived by his mother Elizabeth Stevenson of Pulaski; a brother Matthew Truax of Ohio; sisters Robin (Jeffrey) Longley of Pulaski and Melissa (Harvey “Drew”) Andrews of Black River; a sister in law Laura Truax of Florida; aunts Iona Watson of Canton and Dorothy (Marvin) McLear of Hammond; nieces and nephews Michael Truax, Trisha Sang, Mallory Johnson, Kirsten Summers, Elissa Longley, Caleb Longley, and Alex Truax, 10 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Paul Truax, a brother Patrick Truax, both in 2017, maternal grandparents Augustus and Alma (Felt) Barney, and paternal grandparents Murton and Dorothy (Sterling) Truax.

Kent was born on May 22, 1963 to Paul and Elizabeth (Barney) Truax. He attended Hammond Central School, where he played basketball and baseball, and graduated in 1981. He attended college in Boston for some time, and returned to Ogdensburg. He worked for Mater Dei College, the Bridge & Port authority, and most recently at the Ogdensburg International Airport.

Mr. Truax enjoyed spending time on the St. Lawrence River when he was younger with his family, snowmobiling, sports, and was a fan of the New York Yankees, The New York Giants, and Syracuse University Basketball. He truly loved spending time with his family, especially at family events, and was an animal lover with a kind heart and a sense of humor.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hammond Central School. Thoughts, condolences, prayers and fond memories may be made to the family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

