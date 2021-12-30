Man allegedly wrecks car, reports it missing

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A town of Champion man is accused of falsely reporting a missing car.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Adam Gagnon had actually wrecked the car and fled the scene.

He reported it missing on December 16, the day after he allegedly wrecked it.

Gagnon was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident. He was arraigned, ticketed, and released.

