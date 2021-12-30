Mary E. “Betty” Manton, 102, of Carthage (WWNY)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. “Betty” Manton, 102,died at her home in Carthage Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

She will be buried next to her late husband in Assumption Cemetery, Syracuse. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

She is survived by two sons George and Thomas; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Two sons Donald, Jr. and James predeceased her,

Betty was born the daughter of George and Martha Hoffman of Syracuse. As a child she moved with her parents to Brewerton, New York. She and her sister Georgette went to North Syracuse High School and the Central City Business Institute (CCBI).

Betty worked for several years for the Marine Midland Bank and Iroquois Publishing Company. She met and married Donald Manton of Syracuse and they had four sons together.

Donald served in the Navy during WW II. When his sons became draft age, all three of the older sons also served in the Navy during peacetime. Bett’s husband passed away at an early age and she became a widow at age 60. One of her sons purchased the Koolbrook Motel in Watertown and asked his mother to help operate it. She was happy to do so and spent the later years of her life at the motel and in Florida.

She was active in community affairs and was still a member of the auxiliary VFW post in Watertown. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

