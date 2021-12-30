Massena Rescue Squad to be under village’s umbrella Saturday

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Rescue Squad will be a village entity starting Saturday.

Other than that, leaders are promising everything remains the same.

The village board of trustees and town board both approved final agreements Thursday to transfer the rescue squad’s assets to the village.

The village also approved an agreement to continue to provide rescue service to Louisville.

The move basically puts all public safety functions – police, rescue and fire – under the village’s umbrella.

