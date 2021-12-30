A pretty mild day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were waking up to drizzle and, in some places, a little light snow.

Early temperatures ranged from the mid-20s in Massena to 38 in Watertown

Any precipitation won’t last long. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s in most places.

We could see more rain or snow late in the afternoon. The precipitation will move off by around midnight. Overnight lows will be around 30.

There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

We’ll have rain for most of the day Saturday. Highs will be around 43.

Rain changes to sleet and freezing rain by Saturday evening. That transitions to snow overnight into Sunday morning.

There’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Sunday, but it probably won’t accumulate much. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

It cools down a lot Sunday night. Lows will be in the single digits and wind chill values could be well below zero.

There’s a 50 percent chance of snow on Monday and highs will be in the mid- to upper teens.

There’s a chance of a little lake effect Tuesday. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow and highs will be in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 35 on Wednesday.

