Richard A. Smith Sr., 94, of Deferiet

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Richard A. Smith Sr., 94, of 52 Riverside Drive, died peacefully Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021 at his home.

Born in the town of Lorraine, NY on May 10, 1927, the son of the late James H. and Josephine Marie (Bovee) Smith. He attended Deferiet grade school before graduating from Carthage High School.

He married Hilda E. “Betty” Baker on April 22, 1950 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Eugene Kelly officiating and the Rev. James Meehan assisting.

Mrs. Smith died on June 24, 2002.

Richard was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor by the St. Regis Paper Co., in Deferiet and later retired in 1987 from Champion International at the age of 55. He was a former member of the St. Rita’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his daughter Mrs. Gary (Christine A.) Cobb, Great Bend; a daughter-in-law, JoAnn Smith and four grandchildren and 4-great-grandchildren.

Richard enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and enjoyed going to Keddy’s he was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge #1762, the Eagles Club #782, Watertown and Cedar’s Golf Club, Lowville. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

He is predeceased by his wife Betty and a son Richard A. Smith, Jr.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be no calling hours, a graveside service will be held in the Black River Cemetery in the spring, where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife Betty. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

