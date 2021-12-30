Robin Corpening, 58, Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robin Corpening, 58, Watertown, husband of Diane Corpening, passed away Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient.

Robin is survived by his wife Diane; three sons, Ivan Stefan and Trey; his mother Lillie Mae Rice; his brothers and sisters Roosevelt (Nikki), Valarie Owens, Ronald, Richard, Jami (Byran) Chapman, Tyrone, Reginald, Kecia Cooper, Mario (Cherie) and Anthony Miller; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Roosevelt, a brother Raymond and a sister Toni.

Robin was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son to the late Roosevelt Corpening and Lille Mae Rivers. Robin served in the US Army for over 23 years retiring with the rank of SFC. Following his honorable discharge, he continued to work as a property manager for Mountain Community Homes on Fort Drum for over 10 years, retiring due to ill health.

Robin was a man who loved his wife, sons, brothers and sisters greatly. He was a coach and mentor to many kids throughout the community, teaching the game of basketball by giving them the experience of belonging to a team and following rules and applying the lessons learned as they grew older. He created a basketball team called the “Ballers”. He provided the players with uniforms and would treat them to dinners after the games.

Robin was an R&B music fan and enjoyed listening to Rick James, Bobby Womack and Barry White to name a few.

Calling hours will be Thursday, December 30th, 2021 from 2 pm – 5 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to wear a mask during the visitation.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

