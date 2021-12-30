WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Rose M. MacCue, 80, formerly of Deferiet, died Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital following a brief illness with Covid-19.

Born in Carthage, NY on December 24, 1941, the daughter of William & Genieve Wilcox Knapp, she attended schools in Carthage.

On October 22, 1960, she married Richard F. MacCue Sr., at the United Methodist Church in Carthage. Rose, owned and operated the Golden Unicorn Restaurant in Felts Mills, NY.

Rose enjoyed playing cards & going to BINGO and traveling with her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie and her husband Otis Richardson, Felts Mills, a grandson whom she raised since childhood, Justin MacCue of Great Bend; a sister Katherine Hall, Evans Mills; two brothers, Alan Wilcox, Altmire, NY; Mark Wilcox, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law Angie MacCue, South Carolina; and 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard in 2008, a daughter, Tina Stickles in 2009, a son Richard F. MacCue in 2010, and one grandson, Jakob MacCue.

Please leave a memory or condolence for Rose’s family at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

