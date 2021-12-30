Scott E. Regan, 58, formerly of Colton (WWNY)

NIAGARA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Scott E. Regan, 58, a resident of Niagara Falls and formerly of Colton, will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton.

Burial will be held on the spring at St. Patrick’s Cemetery with military honors.

Scott passed away on December 23, 2021 at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Scott is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jodi, Niagara Falls; his four daughters, Terrill and John Fuhrman; Alyssa and Cody Brojakowski; Rebecca and Brandon McLaughlin and Gena Shea; his beloved thirteen grandchildren and a brother, Jeffrey Regan as well as several nieces and nephews.

Scott was pre-deceased by his parents, a brother Timothy and two sisters, Jennifer Regan and Renny Yorker.

Born in Potsdam, NY on August 11, 1963 to the late John Harold and Dona LaPoint Regan, Scott graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School.

Scott enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving four years, being honorably discharged in 1986. He married Jodi Lynn White on August 3, 1996.

Scott worked as a communications technician for the Network Task Group. In his free time, Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Scott E. Regan.

