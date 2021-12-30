Advertisement

SLC Public Health awaits guidance on CDC’s quarantine change

Coronavirus quarantine
Coronavirus quarantine(MGN)
By Zach Jackson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - One north country public health department is pumping the brakes on new CDC guidance for COVID-related isolations.

St. Lawrence County Public Health says you should continue to isolate for the full 10 days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or receiving a positive test result.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control reduced the recommended isolation time to 5 days if you are vaccinated.

St. Lawrence Public Health says it needs more information from New York state before it will adopt the CDC’s new policy.

“We are just awaiting the guidance and as soon as guidance comes out, we do adopt it and update our guidance in quarantine, but at this time nothing in New York state has changed in regards to a quarantine period,” said Jolene Munger, interim director, St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Quarantine periods are 10 days across the state if you are vaccinated and 14 days if you are unvaccinated and symptomatic.

