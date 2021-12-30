Advertisement

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla has recalled all of its Model 3 vehicles - 356,309 cars from 2017 to 2020 model years- because repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid may cause excessive wear to the coaxial cable, which could cause the camera feed to falter and eventually stop.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tesla is recalling thousands of vehicles because of defects impacting rearview cameras and truck latches on some models.

Tesla has recalled all of its Model 3 vehicles - 356,309 cars from 2017 to 2020 model years - because repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid may cause excessive wear to the coaxial cable, which could cause the camera feed to falter and eventually stop.

A second recall involves 119,009 Model S vehicles from the 2014 to the 2021 model years. A misalignment of the front trunk latch, also known as a “frunk,” may cause a secondary latch to not work properly. This may cause the latch to fail as the car is being driven.

The company said it’s not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths associated with the defects.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive letters about the recalls in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beyette worries he'll run out of his pain medication
Man worries about running out of pain meds after losing doctor
Gov. Kathy Hochul made a stop at Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday. She was on a...
Governor Hochul visits north country, thanks health care workers
Site of planned Freedom Commons Business Park
New business park planned for town of LeRay
COVID-19 Pills
Watertown pharmacist excited to offer COVID pills soon
St. Lawrence County is working to get thousands of masks from the state off their hands and on...
Counties work to get masks off their hands and onto residents’ faces

Latest News

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants approved...
States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible