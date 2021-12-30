Advertisement

Tractor trailer, cars collide; 2 injuries reported

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving a tractor trailer and 2 cars temporarily shut down a portion of a Lewis County highway, according to the county sheriff.

It happened at around 3:15 Thursday afternoon on Route 12 in the town of West Turin.

According to Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, 2 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 12 was closed to traffic between Route 12D and Turin Road. It reopened at 3:50 p.m.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

