Vonda Lee Preston, 69, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On December 28, 2021 in Watertown, New York, Vonda passed away at the Samaritan hospital, born in Ogdensburg, September 15, 1952. Vonda adored spending time with friends and family. She was very passionate, loving, and humorous.

She was an insanely gifted cook in hospitality. She enjoyed being with her sisters. They loved thrift shops, still enjoyed a sister sleepover watching movies, and had the best time together.

She indeed adored spending time with Robin and Lisa; Vonda was the daughter of the late Stepfather Mitchell & Aleta’s Mother (Young) Belile.Vonda is survived by several children, Kelley Stover, California; John Stover, Texas; Chris Allard, Michigan; and Cody Preston, Texas; she is also survived by her siblings, Sidney (Sheri) Belile, Massena; Robin Gaines, Watertown; Lisa Hevener, Heuvelton; Casey Belile, South Carolina; and several beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Joseph Young.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public calling hours or service. A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue in Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

