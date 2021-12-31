Alvin Lawrence Robinson, 81 (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alvin Lawrence Robinson, 81, husband of Barbara (Dodge) Robinson, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 30, 1940 to George D. and Dorothy (Roe) Robinson. Alvin served with the U.S. Marine Corps for one tour. He married Dorothy J. Griffin on July 4th, 1964. Together they had four children. That marriage ended in divorce.

Alvin was a caretaker for Heather Acres apartments most of his life until retirement. Before that he worked as a custodian at Cal Poly in Pomona, California.

Alvin was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. He was loved by so many, and will be greatly missed.

Alvin is survived by his wife Barbara; Adams, NY, Sons; Jean Paul Robinson; Watertown, NY, Don Robinson; Adams, NY, Daughters; Teresa Hoeppner (Quintin); McMinnville OR, Shannon (Robinson) Kishbaugh; NC, Brenda Robinson; Watertown, NY, Deborah Craigo (David); Key West, FL Brothers; Arthur Robinson; Adams, NY, George (Sonny) Robinson; Theresa, NY, George (Georgie) Robinson; Watertown, NY, Sisters; Robin (Robinson) Oatman (Ken); Watertown, NY, Shelly Carpenter (Ray); Wichita, TX, Ferne (Rob) Young, Felts Mills, NY several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was pre-deceased by his parents George D. and Dorothy (Roe) Robinson, Step-Mother Evelyn Robinson, Brother; Gary Jack Robinson, and Sisters; Dorothy (Dee-Dee) Robinson Fleming, Dorothy Caldwell and Cheri Robinson.

No funeral services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

