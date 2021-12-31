Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Karsyn Burnash

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week we honor a talented cross country runner from South Jefferson who’s had a stellar career with the Lady Spartans. Her efforts earning her this week’s title.

Karsyn Burnash of South Jefferson receives this week’s honor.

This Cross Country runner placed 10th in States this past season. She’s a 4-time Frontier League All-Star who was also a 2nd Team All-State selection.

She placed high in the Adirondack and Rome invitationals with 2nd place finishes.

Karsyn’s an exceptional performer considering she competed to keep in shape for her main sport, lacrosse.

She’ll play that sport next fall at the University of Connecticut.

Karsyn is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 31, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Tractor trailer, cars collide; 2 injuries reported
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man allegedly wrecks car, reports it missing
Local doctors are using an open letter to make a plea: get vaccinated against COVID
Area doctors sign open letter urging COVID vaccinations
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of possessing stolen chainsaws & welder
KN95 face masks
Jefferson County announces distribution plan for KN95 masks

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Karsyn Burnash
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Iris Bailey
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Iris Bailey
Arts All-Stars: Eliana Bonbrest & Madison Huppert
Arts All-Stars: Eliana Bonbrest & Madison Huppert