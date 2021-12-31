Athlete of the Week: Karsyn Burnash

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week we honor a talented cross country runner from South Jefferson who’s had a stellar career with the Lady Spartans. Her efforts earning her this week’s title.

Karsyn Burnash of South Jefferson receives this week’s honor.

This Cross Country runner placed 10th in States this past season. She’s a 4-time Frontier League All-Star who was also a 2nd Team All-State selection.

She placed high in the Adirondack and Rome invitationals with 2nd place finishes.

Karsyn’s an exceptional performer considering she competed to keep in shape for her main sport, lacrosse.

She’ll play that sport next fall at the University of Connecticut.

Karsyn is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 31, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

