Barbara J. Dier, 76, of Clayton (WWNY)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Dier, 76. Clayton passed away Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born in Watertown January 28, 1945, daughter of the late George W. and Lula Hutton Fox. She was a graduate of Clayton Central School in 1962 and received her Associates Degree from Cazenovia College in 1964, graduating Cum Laude and active in its school government.

On March 28, 1964 she married Grant E. “Bud” Dier, Jr. at the Clayton Baptist Church.

She worked as a secretary for Dr. Heady from 1964 - 1968. In 1970 she began her career with Grant E. Dier, Inc., where she was a licensed insurance agent and the corporation secretary.

Barb was an active member of Clayton Baptist Church, currently River Community Church. She was choir director, on the Deacon Board, past Treasurer, a member of the Fellowship and Pastoral Search Committees, and the Grief and Funeral Ministry. She was a member of the American Baptist Women and Ladies Golf League. Barb enjoyed gardening, sewing, and especially her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Barb is survived by her two daughters, Darlene S. (H. Robert Jr.) VanWie and Marcia L. (Allen R.) Sherman, all of Clayton; five grandchildren, R. J. (Andrea) Sherman, Megan (Ryan) Kendall, Kelsey (Michael) Schepis II, Jason (Alexandra) VanWie, and Karly J. Sherman; four great grandchildren; brother Ronald G. (Dawn M.) Fox, Reading, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her sister and her husband, Korleen S. and Patrick J. Marshall, died before her.

Calling hours will be held at River Community Church, Clayton on Saturday, January 8, from 9 AM to noon. The funeral service will be at the church at 2 PM with Pastor Sara Flack presiding. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Barb’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to River Community Church, 38844 Bartlett Point Rd., Clayton, NY 13624.

