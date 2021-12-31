Booster shots required for SUNY Students

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Booster shots are now required for SUNY students returning to campus for spring semester.

Governor Hochul announced that Friday. She says they must get the shots by January 15th.

This also applies to SUNY faculty.

The governor says his is how we ensure the campuses stay opened.

There will also be an on-campus mask requirement in the new semester.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.