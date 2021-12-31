WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Mae Chase, 93, formerly of Black River, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021 at her home in Baldwinsville, NY, where she was under the care of Hospice of CNY and her daughter and son in law, Cheryl and Jim

She was born on March 1, 1928 in Barnes Corners, NY, daughter of Merwin and Nancy (Stoffel) Clemons, she graduated from Lowville Academy.

She married Richard A. Chase on December 12, 1947 at the Lowville Methodist Church. The couple resided in Carthage where she was a homemaker and an amazing seamstress. Elizabeth made dance costumes, cheerleading uniforms, all her children’s clothes and even for the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed baking and was known for her homemade doughnuts and birthday cakes. She loved her flower gardens and arranging beautiful bouquets for family and friends, making crafts and reading.

Richard was a Mill Wright at Carthage Paper Maker Co. in Carthage for several years. Upon his retirement the couple moved to Black River where they built their dream home and resided for the next 26 years. They then moved to Ives Hill where her husband passed on June 7, 2013. Following the passing of her husband, Elizabeth moved to Liverpool and resided at Green Point Assisted Living for two years and then Cheryl and Jim moved her home where they cared for her the final two years of her life.

Among her survivors are a son and daughter in law, Francis (Carol) Chase, Ithica, NY; two daughters and three sons in law, Sandra C. (Howard) Ames, Black River, Cheryl L. (Jim) Frezza, N Syracuse, Gary Miles, Gouverneur; eight grandchildren, Trevor (Megan) Ames, Travis Ames, Trent Ames and his companion Morgan, Adam (Terri) Chiaozza, Nichole (Brent) Polos, Jessica Frezza Svoboda, Tyler (Shannon) Frezza and Elizabeth (Aaron) Smith; two brothers and a sister in law, Ernest (Marlene) Clemons, Watertown, LeRoy Clemons, Copenhagen; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband she is predeceased by her daughter, Debra Jean Miles, a sister in law, Patricia Clemons, a brother and sister in law, Edward (Wilma) Clemons and a sister and brother in law, Ida Mae (Durwood) Wilder.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 8th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. A calling hour will precede the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.

Burial in Black River Cemetery will be held in the spring.

Donations may be made to the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library 101 Public Works Dr., Black River, NY 13612.

