FEMA sending ambulances to the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a trip to the North Country this week, Governor Hochul says more ambulances will be sent to the region.

The ambulances are provided by FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It’s federal aid meant to bolster the local ambulance squads that have been heavily taxed during the pandemic.

When hospital are full, ambulances are put on diversion. Lately, that has meant hours long trips by North Country ambulances to get a patient treatment.

FEMA had 30 ambulances deployed to New York. It’s now sending another 50 to New York City.

Hochul says that frees up the first group of ambulances to help in the North Country.

“We heard their request for help with transport. They’ve been relying on volunteer EMTs, so we said, ‘That’s not sustainable, we’re gonna help you out.’ So we wanted to deploy people to an area that we consider high need as well. That’s happening as we speak,” said Gov. Hochul.

“In our case, in the North Country, some of those diversion have gone as far as Westchester County and frequently Buffalo. So what that does is that takes an EMS crew out of service for an entire day,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray.

FEMA is also sending a 35-member team to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse to help with the COVID response.

