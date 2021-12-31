Advertisement

FEMA sending ambulances to the North Country

After a trip to the North Country this week, Governor Hochul says more ambulances will be sent...
After a trip to the North Country this week, Governor Hochul says more ambulances will be sent to the region.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a trip to the North Country this week, Governor Hochul says more ambulances will be sent to the region.

The ambulances are provided by FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It’s federal aid meant to bolster the local ambulance squads that have been heavily taxed during the pandemic.

When hospital are full, ambulances are put on diversion. Lately, that has meant hours long trips by North Country ambulances to get a patient treatment.

FEMA had 30 ambulances deployed to New York. It’s now sending another 50 to New York City.

Hochul says that frees up the first group of ambulances to help in the North Country.

“We heard their request for help with transport. They’ve been relying on volunteer EMTs, so we said, ‘That’s not sustainable, we’re gonna help you out.’ So we wanted to deploy people to an area that we consider high need as well. That’s happening as we speak,” said Gov. Hochul.

“In our case, in the North Country, some of those diversion have gone as far as Westchester County and frequently Buffalo. So what that does is that takes an EMS crew out of service for an entire day,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray.

FEMA is also sending a 35-member team to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse to help with the COVID response.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Tractor trailer, cars collide; 2 injuries reported
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man allegedly wrecks car, reports it missing
Local doctors are using an open letter to make a plea: get vaccinated against COVID
Area doctors sign open letter urging COVID vaccinations
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of possessing stolen chainsaws & welder
KN95 face masks
Jefferson County announces distribution plan for KN95 masks

Latest News

It’s the last day for municipalities in New York to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
Marijuana dispensary deadline is here, which municipalities opted in?
Outgoing council members reflect on the trials they faced and the successes they had during...
Outgoing Watertown Council members reflect on their terms
Kinney Drugs
Kinney Drugs schedules more vaccine & booster clinics in Watertown
WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
State indoor mask or vaccination mandate extended to Feb. 1