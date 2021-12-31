Highlights & scores: high school holiday hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school holiday hoops dominated Thursday’s local sports schedule.

Hermon-DeKalb met Belleville Henderson in girls’ basketball at Jefferson Community College.

Olivia Simser starts the scoring for the Demons.

Ellie McQuade cuts down the lane for the bucket.

Belleville Henderson’s Reagan Riordon finds a lane to the basket.

Ellie McQuade with the steal. She takes it coast to coast for the basket.

Jayla O’Donnell from beyond the arc – all net. It’s10-2 Hermon-Dekalb.

It’s Jayla O’Donnell again, this time getting the bounce for the trey.

Hermon DeKalb goes on to beat Belleville Henderson 50 to 24.

In the Al Gutterson boys’ basketball tournament at Heuvelton, it was Lisbon vs. OFA in the consolation game.

OFA’s Justice McIntyre to Jake Farley for the bucket. Blue Devils are up 8.

Isaac LaRock pulls the ball from the scrum and scores on the put-back. Lisbon is down 4.

McIntyre with the take and make.

Miles Gendebien to LaRock. Knights are within 2.

With just 6.1 seconds left, OFA is up 2, but Lisbon has the ball. Cooper Davison finds Conner Flack for the 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Flack buries it for his only points of the night -- and Lisbon’s only lead of the night at the final horn, 60-59.

In the championship game, Heuvelton hosted Beekmantown.

The Bulldogs’ Tristan Lovely knocked down two free throws for the game’s first points.

Andrew VanNattan nails the 3-pointer to put the Eagles ahead 3-2.

Chris Ashlaw to Nate Mashaw for the NBA 3-pointer. Heuvelton is ahead 9-3.

But Nate Parlament starts a 9-point run for the Eagles with the 3-ball.

Mashaw then also answers with a 3. The game is tied 13-all.

Lovely to the rack to put Heuvelton back on top. He would be the tournament MVP, leading the Bulldogs to a 53-40 win for the title.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 52, Beekmantown 40

Lisbon 60, OFA 59

Salmon River 48, Hammond 29

Lowville 60, Auburn 47

Cazenovia 70, South Jefferson 58

Malone 77, Saranac 55

Girls’ high school basketball

Hermon-Dekalb 50, Belleville Henderson 24

Watertown 55, Sackets Harbor 27

Hammond 75, Lisbon 27

Northern Adirondack 51, Chateaugay 30

Brushton-Moira 45, Harrisville 21

Camden 51, South Lewis 13

South Jefferson 73, Binghamton 51

Saranac 62, Canton 54

Massena 42, Peru 35

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 124, Hunter 114

Pro hockey

Watertown 10, Delaware 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 2, Oswego 1

Massena 5, Malone 1

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.