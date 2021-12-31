Kinney Drugs schedules more vaccine & booster clinics in Watertown
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kinney Drugs has announced more clinics for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at its store on Washington Street in Watertown.
They’re scheduled for every Monday in January -- January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days. Appointments are required.
