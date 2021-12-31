Kinney Drugs schedules more vaccine & booster clinics in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kinney Drugs has announced more clinics for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at its store on Washington Street in Watertown.

They’re scheduled for every Monday in January -- January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days. Appointments are required.

Here’s where you can schedule an appointment.

